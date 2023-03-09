DAVID ORVILLE PULLEN, 71 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 6, 2023. He was born August 31, 1951, son of the late Orville Clayton Pullen and Geraldine Virginia Clark Pullen. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Gary Pullen. He is survived by three children, Khristina Shinn, Kari Thomas and Erick Pullen; grandchildren Denisha Myers, Madison Deal, Emily Carpenter, Ericka Pullen, Lauren Roush, and Olivia Pullen; great-grandchildren Brayden Fetty, Cadence Fetty, and Hunter Deal; three sisters, Norma Harzell, Annie Hundley, and Mary Saunders; one brother, Roger Pullen. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Forest Memorial Park, Mausoleum. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

