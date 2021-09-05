DAVID “DAVEY” ROBERTSON, 50, passed away September 2, 2021. Davey was a lifelong resident of the Ceredo and Kenova communities and a proud graduate of C-K High School, Class of 1989. Davey is the son of Willie “Pete” and Phyllis Dillon Robertson Jr.; the husband of Christie Adkins Robertson; and the proud father of David Mason and Jayden Marie Robertson. He is the son-in-law of Loretta Adkins; the brother-in-law to Mark and Bridgett Adkins and uncle to their son, Cody, of Kenova, W.Va., and Michael and Debbie Adkins and uncle to their children, Caleb and Jenna, of St. Charles, Missouri; Davey was also a friend and brother to so many others. He was a local business owner of Robertson’s Signs and Graphics and a proud Eagle Scout. Davey was a 30-plus-year member of the Ceredo and Kenova Volunteer Fire Departments and was a founding member of Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club Station 29. His kindness and generosity will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo with Tim “Santa” Yaniko officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club Station 29, P.O. Box 132, Kenova, WV 25530; the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 186, Kenova, WV 25530; or the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 691, Ceredo, WV 25507. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

