DAVID RONALD PARSONS, 74, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1947, in Genoa, W.Va., a son of the late William David and Goldie Thompson Parsons. David was a former Maintenance Supervisor with Service Pump and Supply and was employed for 25 years with Pilgrim Glass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Teresa Holt Parsons, and three brothers, Nathan Thompson, Bobby Joe Thompson and Sam Parsons. Survivors include his beloved wife, Jacqueline Lucas Parsons; two daughters, Tammy Rena Parsons Cook and Jennifer Michelle Parsons; stepson, Evan Adkins; sister, Loretta Linville (Cletis); granddaughter, Shaina Rene’ Cook; grandson, Shane Tyler Cook; special nephew, Kevin Kitts; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, family and neighbors. David’s wishes were to be cremated and services will be held in the spring. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you