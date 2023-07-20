The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DAVID SCOTT FOWLER, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Military graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. He was born on June 11, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Stella Lucas Fowler and the late Bert David Fowler. In addition to his father, he was preceded by his nephew Devon Fulks. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Natalie Fowler and Amber Brumfield, nephews Jacob Thompson, Shawn and Christian Fowler. Scott was a veteran of the US Air Force and a CSR for DirecTV. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

