DAVID TOPPINS, 66 of Wayne, W.Va., died November 7, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. He was born March 22, 1956, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Dewey and Ellen Lowe Toppins. A sister, Jewell Garrett also preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Clifford and Brady Toppins. Survivors include six sisters, Janice Parsons of Wayne with whom he made his home, Anice Toppins, Tanis Mills (Pat), all of Wayne, W.Va., Mary Vance (Joe) of Lavalette, Sarah Skeens (Michael Legge) of Wayne, W.Va., Ruby Dean (Dencil) of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Lloyd Toppins of Portsmouth, Ohio, James Henry Toppins of Wayne, W.Va.; special nieces Chasity Skeens, Machala Hunter and Betty (Robert) Caruthers, Ellen Jane Toppins; a host of additional nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

