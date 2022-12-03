DAVID TYLER SAMMONS, 35, peacefully departed this world on November 29, 2022. Born on September 7, 1987, Tyler's magical and welcoming smile was only outweighed by his magnificent and warming heart. An avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tyler was rarely spotted without his black and gold. A lifelong resident of Huntington, Tyler graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 2005 and was well-known and well-loved everywhere he went.
Tyler is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald Polk and Mary Catherine Parcell, and his paternal grandparents, Opie and Romaine Sammons.
Tyler leaves behind his significant other, Emily Daniels, and their beautiful and mesmerizing son, Oliver Sammons; his mother, Mary Catherine Perry (Matt Perry) and father David Wayne Sammons (Megan Sammons); his four brothers and two sisters, Sean (Hayden), Adam (Maggie), Jeremy, Stewart, Katie and Madison (Andy); his grandparents, Shirley Stewart and Huey Perry (Jill Perry), and a host of extended family members.
A funeral service and celebration of Tyler's life will be held at Reger Funeral Home, located at 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. While not required, visitors are invited and encouraged to where their "Black and Gold" and show their support of Tyler's teams. In lieu of flowers, Tyler would appreciate contributions to the organization of your choice whose focus is on the care and well-being of animals. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
