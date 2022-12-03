David Tyler Sammons
SYSTEM

DAVID TYLER SAMMONS, 35, peacefully departed this world on November 29, 2022. Born on September 7, 1987, Tyler's magical and welcoming smile was only outweighed by his magnificent and warming heart. An avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tyler was rarely spotted without his black and gold. A lifelong resident of Huntington, Tyler graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 2005 and was well-known and well-loved everywhere he went.

Tyler is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald Polk and Mary Catherine Parcell, and his paternal grandparents, Opie and Romaine Sammons.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you