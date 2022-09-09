DAVID VERNON REYNOLDS, 69 of Lesage, W.Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Edwin S. Harper and Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. He was born May 4, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Douglas Vernon and Dorothy Dingess Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Charlie Roy McGuire, brother Douglas Alan Reynolds, sisters Sharon Kay Thomas and Diana Lynn Cihon; father and mother-in-law Roy and Patricia Meadows, and sisters-in-law Kathy Webb and Shirley Reynolds. David was a graduate of Barboursville High School and attended Marshall University. He retired as President of McCorkle Machine and Engineering. He was a wonderful, devoted husband, dad and GiGi. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Lisa Meadows Reynolds; son and daughter-in-law Adam and Lori Reynolds of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law Whitney and Ryan McGuire of Tampa, Fla.; daughter Gina Chapman of Lesage, W.Va.; grandchildren Cole, Cami and Nolan Reynolds and Ava, Emelia, Noah, Zachary and Stevie McGuire. He is also survived by a brother, Marshall Reynolds of Huntington; a sister, Norma Lee Reynolds (Gene) Cartee of Louisville, Ky.; sister-in-law Linda Reynolds of Milton, W.Va.; brother-in-law Bob Webb of Lesage, W.Va.; several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington or Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Bobby Moore from the Palliative Care Team, the special staff from Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health Department and Hospice, Dr. Pacioles, his team of precious staff and the band of angels that work tirelessly every day to provide compassionate care for their infusion patients. Many, many thanks.
