DAVID VERNON REYNOLDS, 69 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Edwin S. Harper and Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary. He was born May 4, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Douglas Vernon and Dorothy Dingess Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Charlie Roy McGuire, brother Douglas Alan Reynolds, sisters Sharon Kay Thomas and Diana Lynn Cihon; father and mother-in-law Roy and Patricia Meadows, and sisters-in-law Kathy Webb and Shirley Reynolds. David was a graduate of Barboursville High School and attended Marshall University. He retired as President of McCorkle Machine and Engineering. He was a wonderful husband, dad and GiGi. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Lisa Meadows Reynolds; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Lori Reynolds of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Ryan McGuire of Tampa, Fla.; daughter Gina Chapman of Lesage, W.Va.; grandchildren Cole, Cami and Nolan Reynolds and Ava, Emelia, Noah, Zachary and Stevie McGuire. He is also survived by a brother, Marshall Reynolds of Huntington; a sister, Norma Lee Reynolds Carter of Louisville, Ky.; sister-in-law Linda Reynolds of Milton, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Bob Webb of Lesage, W.Va., several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces, and nephews. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington or Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herbert Hoover girls soccer player killed in car crash
- Nucor gives update on West Virginia steel mill project
- Herd thunders past Norfolk State 55-3
- Herd fans return to tailgating as football season kicks off
- Huntington eye doctor pays health care fraud settlement
- Members of iconic Marshall football teams take forever seat at Keith-Albee
- Cabell BOE to discuss disciplinary actions
- Coalfield Development-led group gets $62.8M in federal funds
- Huntington High School librarian is keeper of school history
- Scarbro to help lead Marshall University’s government relations
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Norfolk State
- Photos: Marshall defeats Norfolk State, 55-3, in season opener
- Photos: Hawaiian Luau at Harris Riverfront
- Photos: High school football, Huntington vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Motorists flock to Cruise Avenue
- Photos: Rally for Recovery
- Photos: Keith-Albee honors Marshall plane crash victims, Young Thundering Herd
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, high school football
- Photos: Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade
- Photos: 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival