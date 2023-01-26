DAVID WAYNE HOLLEY, 72 of Huntington passed away unexpectedly, January 19, 2023, due to a brief illness. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, David managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren, who he adored more than anything else in the world.

Born October 8, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Perry Clyde Holley and Joan Shank Holley. He was preceded in death by his soulmate and love of his life, Gail Lynn Sowash Holley.

