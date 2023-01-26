DAVID WAYNE HOLLEY, 72 of Huntington passed away unexpectedly, January 19, 2023, due to a brief illness. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, David managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren, who he adored more than anything else in the world.
Born October 8, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Perry Clyde Holley and Joan Shank Holley. He was preceded in death by his soulmate and love of his life, Gail Lynn Sowash Holley.
David was a graduate of Huntington High School class of 1969. He was a successful business owner for over 30 years. He retired in January 2022 and moved to Bridgeport to be closer to his daughters and grandkids. David was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #313, where he also was a past Exalted Ruler in 1987-1988.
David is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, April and David "Andy" Boggs and Amber and Ryan Goldizen; six grandchildren he absolutely loved and adored, Austin Perdue, Addison Boggs, Conor Goldizen, Cole Goldizen, Tannen Boggs, and Cason Goldizen; two brothers, Perry and Randy Holley; two nieces and one nephew, Nicole Holley-Castle (Dustin), Jenni Lynne Salmons (Tim), and Jeffery Holley (Briana); and several special cousins and friends.
He was a caring husband, dad, PawPaw, brother, uncle, and friend. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, West Virginia with Pastor Bob Hogsett officiating. Burial will be private. The family will begin receiving friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
