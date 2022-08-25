DAVID WILLIAM HAGER, 33, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born September 5, 1988, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Tamara Setliff and Ricky Hager. He is also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David E. Clark; aunt Vonda Erwin; uncle D. Douglas Clark; and by his stepfather Ron Setliff. He is survived by his maternal grandmother Josie "Jo" Jenkins Withers; sister Courtney J. Setliff and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his Mustang building buddies, Brent Jenkins and Keith Rappold and a host of other friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Hesson and Pastor Chelcie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

