David William Moehling
SYSTEM

DAVID WILLIAM MOEHLING, 76 of Huntington, passed away March 25, 2023. He was born September 27, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Frederick William "Fritz" Moehling and Kathryn Ester Kincade Moehling. He was also preceded in death by brother Frederick Ernest Moehling and sister Mary Hedwig Moehling-Powell. He is survived by his wife Beverly Kirk Moehling; son Rodney W. Moehling (Crystal); stepsons Christopher Michael Withrow (Melanie) and Matthew Ryan Withrow (Elizabeth); grandchildren Preston Moehling (Grace) and Palmer Moehling, Tierney Withrow and Kirk Withrow. He attended Marshall University and became a mechanical engineer having worked at Union Carbide, Dow Chemical, Middough Engineering, and CDI Engineering. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with the funeral beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers honorarium gifts can be made to Erma's Angels Inc., 2930 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington, WV, 25702 (a non-profit company that held a special place in Dave's heart) or Little Victories Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV, 25504 www.littlevictories.org Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you