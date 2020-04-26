DEANNA HATFIELD, 72, of Beech Creek, W.Va., widow of Verlin Hatfield, died April 23 at Trinity Healthcare Center. She was a retired educator. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hatfield Cemetery, with the recommended 10 people in attendance due to COVID-19 mandates.

