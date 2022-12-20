DEANNA LYNN BAISDEN SHELTON, 68 of Trinity, N.C., widow of Terry Lee Isenhart and Jesse Wayman Shelton. died Dec. 17 in Hospice House of the Piedmont in High Point, N.C. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Bethesda Baptist Church, 23859 E. Lynn Rd., Wayne. Burial will follow at Baisden Family Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Memorials can be made to Shining Light School for Boys, 2620 Cid Rd, Lexington, NC 27292. Local arrangements are directed by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

