DeAnna Rollyson Reger
DeANNA ROLLYSON REGER, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023, in Shepherdstown, W.Va.

DeAnna was born May 28, 1940, in Huntington, West Virginia to parents Delmas and Anna Jean Rollyson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fredrick Reger; her brother Steven and wife Sharon Rollyson; her children Shawn and loving wife Laura of Northern Virginia and Erich and wife Bridgett Reger of Huntington, W.Va.; her grandchildren Ellie and Paige Reger of Huntington, W.Va.; and friend Mary Shank of Huntington, W.Va.

