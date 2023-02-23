DeANNA ROLLYSON REGER, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023, in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
DeAnna was born May 28, 1940, in Huntington, West Virginia to parents Delmas and Anna Jean Rollyson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fredrick Reger; her brother Steven and wife Sharon Rollyson; her children Shawn and loving wife Laura of Northern Virginia and Erich and wife Bridgett Reger of Huntington, W.Va.; her grandchildren Ellie and Paige Reger of Huntington, W.Va.; and friend Mary Shank of Huntington, W.Va.
DeAnna "Grandmom" Reger was a kind and caring woman who always had a smile on her face. She was a secretary at the Cabell County Board of Education, Hite-Saunders Elementary, the Vocational Center, and many other schools. Grandmom loved to hop in the car to grab a vanilla bean Frappuccino before heading out to shop with her girls. Her biggest joy were her children and grandchildren.
A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
