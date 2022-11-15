DEBORAH ANN EVERETT, 66 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 9, 1956, to the late Wilbur and Brenda Lock Elliott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Bradley and Seth Elliott. Deborah is survived by her husband, David Roy Everett; daughter Tara Michelle; grandchildren JT and Haylee; brothers Bill (Angie) Elliott and Bryan (Tarah) Elliott; sister Joyce Blazer; nieces Morgan and Micah; nephews John and Jimmy; grandnephew Barrett; and her dog Sadie. She was a graduate of Fairland High School and a band alumnus. She also graduated from Huntington Junior College of Business. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Incumbent Rohrbach keeps seat in House of Delegates
- BUSINESS BEAT: Chick-fil-A near Huntington Mall to temporarily close
- Caige Andrew Rider
- With unofficial results, Caldwell and Mandt gain Cabell County Commission seats
- Boyd County Republicans see success in county-level races
- Freebies and discounts for Veterans Day: Service members can get everything from coffee to car service on Nov. 11
- Debra Ann McGuier
- Marshall edges App State 28-21
- Man found guilty of attempted murder in 2020 home invasion
- Cabell County Commission pens formal complaint against Republic Services
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Huntington advances in AAA playoffs with win over Woodrow Wilson
- Photos: Marshall defeats App State, 28-21
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Jefferson, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Solar Holler completes 1,000th installation
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: 2022 Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony