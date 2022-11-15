Deborah Ann Everett
SYSTEM

DEBORAH ANN EVERETT, 66 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 9, 1956, to the late Wilbur and Brenda Lock Elliott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Bradley and Seth Elliott. Deborah is survived by her husband, David Roy Everett; daughter Tara Michelle; grandchildren JT and Haylee; brothers Bill (Angie) Elliott and Bryan (Tarah) Elliott; sister Joyce Blazer; nieces Morgan and Micah; nephews John and Jimmy; grandnephew Barrett; and her dog Sadie. She was a graduate of Fairland High School and a band alumnus. She also graduated from Huntington Junior College of Business. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you