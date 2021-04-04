DEBORAH ANN HOLLAND, 73, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Lavalette. She was born April 25, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Karl Prichard and Dorcas Marie Bailey Owens. She was a graduate of Buffalo (Wayne) High School and spent many years volunteering for youth football and softball. In her later years, Deborah dedicated her life to her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, DeAnn Marie Holland; grandsons, Drew Holland and Dylan Conn; and great-grandchildren, Evie Holland and Willow Conn. There will be no services or visitation at this time. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

