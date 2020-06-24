Essential reporting in volatile times.

DEBORAH ELLEN GAVAZZI, 63, of Huntington, wife of Bradley Gavazzi, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Huntington. She was born November 10, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Wayne and Doris Frasier Maynard. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband, survivors include son, Scott Harmon; daughters, Deana Harmon, Sarah Harmon and Lindsey Gavazzi; granddaughters: Jessica Tollison, Kayla Tollison, Bailey Tollison, Zoe Harmon, Ava Shumate and Addison Tollison; grandsons: Tanner Harmon, Ian Shumate, Jackson Gavazzi and Holden Gavazzi; sister and brother in law, Beatrice Sue Masker and Harold Masker; and brother, Bob Maynard. Reger Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

