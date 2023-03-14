Deborah F. Mays Rayburn
DEBORAH F. "DEBBIE" MAYS RAYBURN, 67, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 6, 1955, in Cookeville, Tenn., daughter of the late Walter and Colleen Spurlock Mays. She is survived by one son, Aaron Rayburn (Amanda) of Huntington; one daughter, Brooke Rayburn of Barboursville; one sister, Sharon VanOoteghem; grandchildren Audrey and Parker Rayburn; niece Sara Hollis; nephew J.R. VanOoteghem (Christen); great-nieces Lauren Hollis, Caroline Hollis, Maddie Hollis and Emma Hollis; great-nephew Tres VanOoteghem; cousins Ann Black and Janet Pressley; best friends Carla Templeton, Milana Cullum, Lisa Fryer, her church family at Barboursville Baptist Church and her MCA family. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Barboursville Baptist Church by Pastor Monty Foster. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV, 25504. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

