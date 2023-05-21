Deborah Gail Adkins
DEBORAH GAIL "DEBBIE' ADKINS, 66 of Huntington passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was born on September 6, 1956, in Huntington to Mark and Shirley Stollings Adkins. She was saved and baptized as a young girl. Debbie was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University and was an elementary school teacher in Lincoln County for 39 1/2 years, first at Midkiff Elementary and the last 37 years at West Hamlin Elementary. She loved teaching and loved her students and positively impacted the lives of hundreds of students during her years of teaching. She chose to help others by being an organ donor. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Mark Adkins, and two brothers, Mark Steven Adkins and Kenneth Michael Adkins. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Adkins; a brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Carla Adkins; four nephews, Daniel, Jonathan (Libby), Ryan, and Kyle Adkins; three great-nephews, Caleb, Collin, and Carter Adkins; one great-niece, Emma Adkins; several cousins; many friends; and her precious miniature poodle, Annie. Debbie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

