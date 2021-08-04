DEBORAH HENSLEY NAPIER, 62, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was born March 30, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Misty Dawn Napier Walters; and her father and mother, Marshall J. and Phyllis J. Hensley. She is survived by her husband of 37-1/2 years, Alfred Napier Jr.; three grandchildren, Kyle, Daren and Hunter; four brothers, Ralph (Shelia), Donald (Anita), Claude (Pamella) and Marshall (Monica) Hensley; two sisters, Sharon (Art) Gonzalez and Peggy (Bill) Hodge; sister-in-law, Libby Napier; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

