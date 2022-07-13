Deborah Jane Bragg
DEBORAH JANE BRAGG, 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away July 11, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 31, 1951, in Huntington, daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Smith Ball. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and was a retired RN. She is survived by her husband, Chester Leon Bragg; two sons, Steve Bragg (Lisa), Chris Bragg (Tammy); grandchildren Caleb (Olivia), Holli, Benjamin, Tori (Chris), Aaron (Katie) and Tate; and three great-grandchildren, Jolea, Trapper, Atreus. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

