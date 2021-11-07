DEBORAH K. EDWARDS CUMMINGS, 65, of Tiffin, Ohio, died at 5:19 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 3, 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Harry D. Edwards and Helen Elinor Carter Edwards. She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Kevin G. Cummings. Other survivors include a daughter, Angela Warth-Rhodes (David) of Findlay, Ohio; two grandchildren, Sara A. and Lyndsay M. Flugga, also of Findlay; one brother, David A. Edwards (Shelia) of Huntington, West Virginia; three sisters, Connie S. (Edwards) Gray (Russell) of Lesage, West Virginia, Teresa L. Edwards of Huntington, West Virginia, and Paula M. Edwards (David Setliff) of Scottown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry D. and Helen Elinor Carter Edwards; a brother, Paul D. Edwards of Lesage, West Virginia; and a nephew, Sherman Edwards of Glenwood, West Virginia. Deborah was a chef at various restaurants. She attended Army boot camp at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. She loved cooking, thrift shopping for treasures, crafting, jewelry making, and she loved animals and spending time with her family. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, OH 44883 (419-447-3113). The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Chaplain Kathy Fenimore. Burial will immediately follow in Fairmont Cemetery. For directions, order flowers or to leave an online condolence to the family, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah K. Cummings, please visit their floral store.

