DEBORAH KATHLEEN DORSEY, 70, of Ceredo, widow of Thomas Dorsey, died Nov. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Rollins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you