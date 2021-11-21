DEBORAH KATHLEEN DORSEY, 70, of Ceredo, W.Va., went to be with her Lord after passing away Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, by Pastor Jeffery Canterbury at Rollins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Deborah was born on August 13, 1951, in Cabell County, to the late Harry Prince and Pearl Riley Prince. She was a good-natured and kindhearted soul who greatly loved and was equally loved by her family and community. She and her cute, lovable Shih Tzu, Sachi, enjoyed sitting on the porch on warm weather days greeting neighbors and passers-by. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dorsey, sister, Sharon Black, and brother, Bobby Prince. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen and Justin Dorsey; three sisters, Alma “Sis” Pyles, Barbara Devore, Marilyn (George) Black; two brothers, Leslie (Charlotte) Prince, Dwight (Christie) Prince; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call on the family one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

