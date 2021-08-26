DEBORAH LYNN FARLEY of West Hamlin, W.Va. Born February 6, 1958. Passed away August 24, 2021, at the age of sixty-three years, six months and eighteen days. She was the daughter of the late Matthew Farley and Virginia Mae James Baker and is also preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Baker. She is survived by one brother, Rodney (Mary) Baker of West Hamlin, W.Va.; best friend, Larry David Adkins of West Hamlin, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Kay Baker of Salt Rock, W.Va.; three nieces, Melanie Baker Hankins of Charleston, W.Va., Lori Beth Topping of Barboursville, W.Va., Kellena Baker of Nashville, Tenn.; one nephew, Dane Baker of West Hamlin, W.Va.; and three great-nephews, Quinn Hankins of Charleston, W.Va., Kale Baker of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Kase Baker of West Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Lenny Romans officiating. Interment will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

