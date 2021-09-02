DEBORAH LYNN WALDEN, 63, of Huntington, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Minister Tom Marcum. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Deborah was born on July 14, 1958, in South Williamson, Kentucky, to the late Glen and Irene Hatfield. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harley David Walden. She is survived by her son, Harley Derek Walden; daughter, Brooke Walden; one brother, Tommy Hatfield of South Point, Ohio; one sister, Glenna (David) Smith of Delbarton, W.Va.; her aunt and uncle, James (Nellie) Hatfield of Huntington, W.Va.; three cousins, Theresa (Richie) Hatfield Bailey and sons Luke and Evan, Karen (Ronnie) Hatfield Ferguson and Nellie (Josh) Book; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home on Friday. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines of social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
