DEBORRAH LYNN PERDUE, 63, of Huntington, wife of Kris Perdue, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va., by Pastor Jesse Simmons. Burial will follow. She was born May 18, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Faye Ellis Swathwood. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Homer and Jimmy, and an infant sister, Regina. Additional survivors include her son, Scott Perdue; her grandsons, who brought so much joy into her life, Kaleb and Kodey Perdue; brother, Keith (Sandy) Swathwood; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Julie Perdue; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

