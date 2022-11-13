Debra Ann McGuier
SYSTEM

DEBRA ANN MCGUIER, 58, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was born July 5, 1964 in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Barbara Cassady and the late, William Cassady. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James Matthew McGuier; two daughters, Alexis Bowe (Michael) and Bria McKee (Sam); one son, William Fenton; one sister, Beverly Sizemore (Jeff); six grandchildren: Marley Bowe, Remy Bowe, Addy McKee, Austin McKee, Caleb Fenton and River Fenton; special friend, Joseph Harmon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Pastor Jeff Sizemore officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you