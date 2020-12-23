DEBRA GALE SHEPHERD, 67, of Huntington, widow of Sam Rowe, died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical secretary with the VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.regerfh.com.

