DEBRA HARRIS-BOWYER, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., was lifted up by God on Friday, May 7, 2021, at home. She was born August 1, 1962, in Williamson, W.Va., to Ervin Prentice and the late Billye Jo Harris of Warfield, Ky. She was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the choir. After finishing her degree at Marshall University, she began a teaching job in Martin County, Ky. She taught three years at Sheldon Clark High School in Biology, then moved to Huntington, W.Va., to get her Master's Degree at Marshall University. While working at the HELP program at Marshall, she was hired as the Coordinator of the Cabell County Family Resource Network in 1994. While in Huntington, she met her future husband, Alvin Bowyer, in her Sunday School class. She enjoyed working with the community and helping others, especially children for many years locally. She married Alvin Bowyer, and the two of them enjoyed traveling and life together. She became the secretary of Alvin’s business, AB Ministorage, Inc., of Milton, W.Va. She was referred to as an angel on this earth for her love for everyone including pets. She took time to get to know people. She leaves many friends, work associates and church family that she deeply loved; her husband, Alvin Bowyer; her father, Ervin Prentice Harris; her sister, Susan Harris; her uncle, John Muncy; and numerous cousins. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in West Pea Ridge and will be livestreamed on their website at www.lmbc.tv. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Faith Fund at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Isaiah 40:31- But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
