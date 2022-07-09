Debra Kay Byars
DEBRA KAY BYARS, 60, of Huntington, passed away July 4, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. She was born September 19, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Gary William "Bill" Carroll and Janet Chinn Jeffers. She is survived by her husband, Albert Byars; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas Scott and Leslie Chinn of Huntington and Chris and Misty Byars of Huntington; two aunts, Jennie Bias and Juanita Muncy; grandchildren Aly Chinn, Wyllian Chinn, Rose Chinn, Elijiah Chinn, Christopher Byars and Alex Byars; two great-grandchildren, Karson and Romi Byars; and close friend Danielle Miller. Debra was an avid Jordan Spieth fan, an animal lover, avid sports fan, and loved Kentucky Wildcat basketball. She was a 35-year kidney recipient and oldest living kidney recipient in West Virginia. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

