DEBRA LEE SMITH MAYNARD, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Ray Stonestreet officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. She was born July 27, 1955, in Miami, Fla., a daughter of the late Davey Lee Smith and Anna Jean Horn Smith of Wayne. Debra retired as a teacher with the Wayne County Board of Education where she spent most of her 29-year career teaching at East Lynn Elementary. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a special nephew, Morgan Lee Smith. Additional survivors include her loving husband, Larry Eugene Maynard; one daughter, Kara Brianne Maynard of Huntington; two brothers, Stephen David Smith and wife Monica Beth of Lavalette, W.Va., and Jeffrey Jay Smith and wife Crystal of Culloden, W.Va.; two special nieces, Kalyn Smith and Courtney Dickenson; her best friend, Linda McCallister; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required.

