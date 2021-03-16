DEBRA SUE LAMBE, 66, daughter of Betty and Allen Carter of Lesage W.Va. Widow of Steven Lambe. Went to be with the Lord March 14, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Want to give a special thanks to her little brother Robert Winters. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, followed by a burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.   

