DEIRDRE RENEA ASHLEY, 57, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 28, 2022. She was born January 31, 1965, in Huntington, a daughter of Charles and Harriett McComas Cobb. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Karl Ashley; two daughters, Crystal Jordan and Katelyn Anderson; one son, Robert Hysell; one stepson, Steven Ashley (Stephen McKitrick); one brother, Christopher Cobb; six grandchildren, Haley, Emily, Caleb, Bailey, Kylie and Valia; aunts and uncles, Mike McComas (Brenda), Patty McComas Holley, Carolyn Tolliver, Dan Cobb (Penny); nephews, Hyden and Carson; best friend, Kinsey Webb; special friend Adam Chapman; and a host of other family and a host of friends. She graduated from Milton High School in 1983. She worked for GC Services for several years where she made numerous friends. She volunteered and worked with the school system, church and in the community. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Nancy White officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Season 20 winner Noah Thompson discusses ‘American Idol’ experience, what’s next
- QB Henry Colombi eager for first and final season with Marshall
- Clark Edsel Rollyson
- Woman killed in Huntington shooting
- Spring Valley High School student charged, accused of sexual assault
- HHS teacher accused of soliciting minor
- Cabell Midland graduates ready for future
- Drug, theft charges included among Lawrence County indictments
- Dragons score remarkable four-sport feat
- Spring Valley High School is home for Class of 2022
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High School's 26th annual commencement
- Photos: Spring Valley High School's 25th annual commencement
- Photos: Wayne High School's 97th annual commencement
- Photos: 28th Commencement of Cabell Midland High School
- Photos: Heritage Farm's new Mountain Rim Bike Park
- Photos: Fairland High School's 73rd annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Wright Family Build wall-raising ceremony
- Photos: Brewgrass Festival 2022
- Photos: South Point High School 2022 Commencement
- Photos: Winfield vs. Shady Spring, Class AA State Softball Tournament