Deirdre Renea Ashley

Deirdre Renea Ashley

 SYSTEM

DEIRDRE RENEA ASHLEY, 57, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 28, 2022. She was born January 31, 1965, in Huntington, a daughter of Charles and Harriett McComas Cobb. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Karl Ashley; two daughters, Crystal Jordan and Katelyn Anderson; one son, Robert Hysell; one stepson, Steven Ashley (Stephen McKitrick); one brother, Christopher Cobb; six grandchildren, Haley, Emily, Caleb, Bailey, Kylie and Valia; aunts and uncles, Mike McComas (Brenda), Patty McComas Holley, Carolyn Tolliver, Dan Cobb (Penny); nephews, Hyden and Carson; best friend, Kinsey Webb; special friend Adam Chapman; and a host of other family and a host of friends. She graduated from Milton High School in 1983. She worked for GC Services for several years where she made numerous friends. She volunteered and worked with the school system, church and in the community. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Nancy White officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you