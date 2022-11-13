DELBERT LEE ADKINS, 80, of Huntington, passed away November 10, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Heron Adkins. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was born October 18, 1942, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Reno and Rosella Gilkerson Adkins. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Delbert Adkins Jr. and Gregory Scott Adkins; daughter, Pam Adkins, stepdaughter, Tammy Clark; and grandson, Christopher Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Bates Adkins; one son, Bryan Adkins of Huntington; one daughter, Janie Shafer of Huntington; two stepdaughters, Brenda Kay Book of Akron, Ohio and Wendy Sue Bundy of Huntington; two sisters, Rose Alene Adkins of Huntington and Jean Clay of Proctorville, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
