DELILIAH “Mamaw” (ADKINS) JOHNSON, loving mother, grandmother and friend, finished her earthly race and made heaven her home on April 22, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born March 3, 1927, to the late Jerome and Etter Adkins of Myra, W.Va. Deliliah married Freeman Johnson on October 23, 1946, and together they raised a beautiful little family in “New” Hamlin before building a home on their farm on Upper Mud River in West Hamlin, W.Va. Deliliah loved her family fiercely and had a soft spot for animals. She attended school at Guyan Valley where she graduated from the eighth grade. Deliliah loved quilting and crocheting, hosting and shopping at yard sales, caring for her animals, gardening and canning vegetables, and talking on the telephone. She considered her family her most prized possessions and her biggest accomplishment, and she worried about them and prayed for them constantly. Most importantly, Deliliah was a Christian and a long-time member of Middle Fork Baptist Church. She will be missed more than words can say. In addition to her parents and husband, Deliliah was preceded in death by her son, Gary Johnson, and a granddaughter, Lisa Johnson. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Ray McCallister; two granddaughters and their husbands, Tammy and Roscoe Smith and Brandi and Clint Vickers; one great-granddaughter, Becca Vickers; one great grandson, Colton Vickers; daughter-in-law, Angela Johnson; and a host of friends she loved and checked on daily. Because Tammy and Roscoe opened their home to Deliliah and because they, along with Diane, cared for her so selflessly, Deliliah was able to spend her last days on her farm. The family would like to thank everyone that has visited, called, and prayed for Deliliah in the past several weeks. A funeral service will be held at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., on April 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Fred Powers and Rev. Terry Sponaugle officiating. Pallbearers include Clint Vickers, Colton Vickers, Okey Adkins, Terry Adkins, Larry Edwards, and Walt McGrady. Honorary pallbearers are Russell Johnson and Mike Sizemore. Friends and family will gather on April 26, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Johnson Cemetery on Upper Mud River Road, Branchland, W.Va.
