Delkenia Maynard Millls

DELKENIA MAYNARD MILLS, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at her residence. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Burial will follow. Delkenia was born November 11, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Howard and Northa Mathis Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Galley Vernon Mills and one son, Steven Gene Mills. She is survived by one daughter, Sally Mills Summerfield (Roger), one grandson, Matthew Vernon Williams (Elizabeth) and their children Case Matthew Williams, Rhett Galley Williams and Adley Kate Williams, step grandchildren Erica Turner (Eric), Kelli Hamblen (Chris) and step great-grandchildren Audrey, Chloe, Lilah, Norah, Isaac, Sophia, Artem and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mills was a retired school teacher, having taught in the South Point school district; she was also a member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church of Lavalette, Order of the Eastern Star and Gideons International. Delkenia believed that her mission in life was to emulate the love of Christ to others. She used prayer as a way of doing that in her daily life. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

