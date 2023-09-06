Delkenia Maynard Millls

DELKENIA MAYNARD MILLS, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at her residence. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Burial will follow. Delkenia was born November 11, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Howard and Northa Mathis Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Galley Vernon Mills and one son, Steven Gene Mills. She is survived by one daughter, Sally Mills Summerfield (Roger), one grandson, Matthew Vernon Williams (Elizabeth) and their children Case Matthew Williams, Rhett Galley Williams and Adley Kate Williams, step grandchildren Erica Turner (Eric), Kelli Hamblen (Chris) and step great-grandchildren Audrey, Chloe, Lilah, Norah, Isaac, Sophia, Artem and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mills was a retired school teacher, having taught in the South Point school district; she was also a member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church of Lavalette, Order of the Eastern Star and Gideons International. Delkenia believed that her mission in life was to emulate the love of Christ to others. She used prayer as a way of doing that in her daily life. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- People will be able to get drinks to-go in downtown Huntington starting Saturday
- GoFundMe campaign for Starbucks employee on Marshall campus raises over $36K
- Second-half effort pushes Herd past Albany 21-17
- Chuck Landon: It wasn't a good win for MU
- Seneca Rocks gives visitors a new full-immersion nature experience
- Logan County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
- Huntington storms past South Charleston, 86-0
- Midland comes from behind to beat Spring Valley 28-20
- Luke's Game Balls: Marshall grits it out vs. Albany
- Chuck Landon: 'New' Cam turning heads at MU
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Albany
- Photos: Cabell Midland football defeats Spring Valley, 28-20
- Photos: Thundering Herd defeats Albany, 21-17
- Photos: 13th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Vehicle enthusiasts attend September Cruise Avenue event
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team takes on Morehead State
- Photos: 58th annual Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade
- Photos: High school football, Ironton defeats Fairland 62-14
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer tops Ohio, 1-0
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys soccer