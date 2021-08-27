DELLA BURNS, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born February 1, 1937, passed away August 25, 2021, at the age of eighty-four years, six months and twenty-four days. She was the daughter of the late Wilford Eplin and Bessie Poindexter Eplin. She is also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Samantha Burns; three brothers, Denny (Darlene) Eplin, Willard Eplin and Odell Eplin. She was raised by her loving foster parents, Tal and Sybil Bias. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob, on September 17, 1955. Together they owned and operated Lincoln Dry Goods for more than 50 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Bobby (Garnet) Burns, Connie (Craig) Porter, Marilyn Burns and John (Kandi) Burns; grandchildren, Candy (Jamie) Vinson, J.C. (Dee Dee) Porter, Amanda (Mike) Sellers, Matthew (Kristy) Burns, Wesley Burns (Cierra Johnson) and Paula (Lee) Marcum; brothers, Mennis (Betty) Eplin and Bill (Teresa) Hudson; sisters-in-law, Anita Eplin, Patty Eplin, Shelia Burns; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. To honor her wishes, there will be graveside services only for immediate family. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., will be handling arrangements.
