DELLA MAY GREEN, formerly of Mill Creek, W.Va., widow of Bob Green, died July 3 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
