DELOIS ANN PRESTON, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her residence. Services will be held on Monday, July 17 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tracy Tooley officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. She was born March 16, 1930, in West Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of the late Willie D. Bias and Flossie Midkiff Bias. She was also preceded by two daughters, Connie DeFoe and Tawna Preston and a brother, William "Bill" Bias. Delois retired from the Finance Department with the City of Huntington. She was a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dee Preston of Kenova, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Courtney (Steven) Linthicum of Barboursville, W.Va., and Jared (Marissa) Preston of Lesage, W.Va.; great-grandchildren Gavin, Riley, Kadience, XZander and Jaxon; a very dear friend, Martha Peck-Isaacs; her giving and caring neighbors, Bernie and Cheryl Thompson and caregivers Maggie, Shay, Amanda, Angie, and Abby. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
