Delores Ann Baylous Abshire
DELORES ANN BAYLOUS ABSHIRE, 81, of Barboursville, passed away September 11, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chris Fulks and Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born March 14, 1941, a daughter of the late Arnie and Gaynell Perry Adkins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Gay Holley and two great-granddaughters. She is survived by her two sons, Randy and Barry Baylous of Salt Rock; two granddaughters, Natasha Smith and Carissa Clay; two grandsons, Colton and Ethan Baylous; and several great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

