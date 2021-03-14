DELORES ANN STAPLETON, born August 25, 1943, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her husband. She is survived by two siblings, Dennis Nottingham and Freda Turner; three children, Katherine Cole, Billie Jean Fain and Donald Nichols; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandsons. A visitation will be held at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington on March 15 from noon until 1 p.m., followed immediately afterward by a graveside service at Docks Creek Cemetery in the Maple Hill section at 1:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

