DELORES ELOISE DANIELS, 99 of Huntington, widow of Otto Daniels, died April 3 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Cabell County teacher. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. April 7 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. April 7 at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
