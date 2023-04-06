DELORES "NANA" ELOISE WILSON DANIELS was born in Ethel, W.Va., on March 13, 1924. She was the daughter of Evert and Edna Atkins Wilson; however, Evert was killed in a mine accident when Dee was only two-years old. Her mother Edna then married Hawk Napier, who treated Dee as his own child. Dee was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 70 years, Otto Daniels, and also her sisters, Irene Wilson Beckner and Mary Napier Osborne, brother Ronald Napier and granddaughter Tara Anne Daniels. She is survived by her son, James Daniels (Lisa), grandchildren David Daniels, Jonathan Daniels (Tasha), Casey Adkins (Kevin Gibbs), and David Adkins and great-grandson William Lucas Daniels. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann Keenan and brothers Hawk Elmer Napier and John Napier and a host of nieces and nephews.

Dee graduated from Sharples High School in 1943 and during the height of WWII, she attended Chafee Junior College in California before obtaining her English degree from Marshall University. After marrying the love of her life in 1950, she discovered her second love: teaching.

