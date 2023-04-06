DELORES "NANA" ELOISE WILSON DANIELS was born in Ethel, W.Va., on March 13, 1924. She was the daughter of Evert and Edna Atkins Wilson; however, Evert was killed in a mine accident when Dee was only two-years old. Her mother Edna then married Hawk Napier, who treated Dee as his own child. Dee was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 70 years, Otto Daniels, and also her sisters, Irene Wilson Beckner and Mary Napier Osborne, brother Ronald Napier and granddaughter Tara Anne Daniels. She is survived by her son, James Daniels (Lisa), grandchildren David Daniels, Jonathan Daniels (Tasha), Casey Adkins (Kevin Gibbs), and David Adkins and great-grandson William Lucas Daniels. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann Keenan and brothers Hawk Elmer Napier and John Napier and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dee graduated from Sharples High School in 1943 and during the height of WWII, she attended Chafee Junior College in California before obtaining her English degree from Marshall University. After marrying the love of her life in 1950, she discovered her second love: teaching.
She taught English for 40 years, including 23 years at Barboursville High School; she said that she did not bleed red, she bled Barboursville red. As a teacher, she was able to build a special bond with her students. Memories from former students include her spending her lunch helping them diagram sentences and also purchasing yearbooks for students who could not afford them. Her most proud teaching moment was when the BHS baseball coaches were suspended during one of the games and Dee ("Mrs. Daniels") volunteered to sit in as the coach for the remainder of the ball game so the team would not have to forfeit. She had such a love for students that she spent 17 years volunteering at Highlawn Elementary School after she retired, only stopping when she had to start caring for Otto.
She was known for her gentle, friendly demeanor that never wavered. No matter who you were, she was hospitable toward everyone who entered her home, making sure no one left without a can of Pepsi and a snack. In addition, she was known for her extreme resiliency. What she lacked in stature she made up in toughness.
Most of all, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. For 99 years (according to her, however, she stopped having birthdays after 39), she lived each day putting the needs of others first. She is now spending eternity in heaven, where her husband and love of her life, has been waiting for two years.
Finally, her greatest legacy was her students. She loved each and every one of you.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va., by Dr. Trent Eastman. Friends may call on the family starting at 10:30 a.m. As the family wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. The family would also like to thank the Hospice House for the amazing, tender and compassionate care given to Dee during her last few months. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
