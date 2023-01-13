Our beloved mother, DELORES JEAN DONOHOE, 89 of Evans, W.Va., passed away January 9, 2023, at her home with her son, following an extended illness. She was the wife of the late Col. William Frederick Donohoe for 66 years.
She was born December 15, 1933, in Spencer W.Va., a daughter of the late Wm. Hugh and Evelyn Kerby Hersman.
She cared for her three children at home during their early secondary school years before going to work in the City Hall of Barboursville, W.Va., in their Finance Department for 15-plus years. She was a long-time member of the Barboursville Baptist Church before moving to Milton, W.Va., where she became a member of the Milton Baptist Church. She was member of the Barboursville Chapter #95 Order of Eastern Star. Her life was focused on her family and faith.
Survivors include her daughter Debra and her husband Michael Dean; sons William Frederick Donohoe II and his wife Cheryl of Ripley, and Michael Donohoe (Phillip Warren) of Evans: grandchildren Robert W. (Tiffany) Dick of Bunker Hill, William F. (Jamie) Donohoe III of Cottageville, Heather Jo (Jonathan) Kay of Ripley, Rebecca J. (Chris) Cox of Mechanicsville, Va., Caitlin (Bradley) Preece of Winfield, Jacob M. Dean of Ripley, Jason P. (Krystle) Cunningham of Ripley and Joseph K. (Ashton) Cunningham of Morgantown; great-grandchildren Ethan and Alyssa Kay, Raeghan Frashier, Riley, Jillian, and Carly Dick, Sam Blake, Ali, Juliana and Brie Preece, Bailee and Henry Dean, Elijah Cox and Owen, Oakleigh and Kit Cunningham.
Vickie Fields and Stephanie Sturm not only provided exceptional care in time of need but a friendship, too.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va., with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
