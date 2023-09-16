The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DELORES JEAN THUMA, 89, of Huntington, widow of William Thomas Thuma, died Sept. 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired beautician. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may call one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

