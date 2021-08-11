DELORES MAY COLLINS, 81, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born June 19, 1940, in Louisa, Kentucky, a daughter of the late John and Jean Castle. Her beloved husband, Jackson Collins, also preceded her in death, along with one son, Jonathon Moore. Delores was a former custodian with the Wayne County Board of Education and attended Living Waters Church. Survivors include her children, Jettie Adkins of Ceredo, W.Va., Patty (Jerry) Horn of Mason County, W.Va., Allison (Roger) Renaud, Joann (Mike) Plymale, all of Ohio, Doyle (Mary) Moore of Penn., and Jack D. Collins of Ceredo; one brother, John (Wanda) Castle of Wooster, Ohio; special aunt, Loretta (Lys) Walters of Huntington, W.Va.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Ray Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday.
