DELORIS AILEEN YOUNG, 85, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away August 16, 2022.
She was born February 26, 1937, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late George "Ed" and Loreen Young. Deloris was known as Dee, Mom, Maw Maw, Grandma and Aunt Dee. She worked for the CSX railroad for over 44 years, November 15, 1955, to January 1, 2000.
She was preceded in death by her mother Aileen Young, her sister Jeannine Young Blazer, and her brother Jimmy Young.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Carlon; 3 grandchildren Bryanna, Brittany and Ryan; a sister-in-law, Luanna Young; two nieces, Elizabeth Beckham (son Baily) and LouAnne Young (son Brannon); a nephew, Billy Blazer (son William, daughter Catherine), and close friend Joann Powers.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Woodmere Memorial Park in the Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.