Deloris Aileen Young
DELORIS AILEEN YOUNG, 85, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away August 16, 2022.

She was born February 26, 1937, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late George "Ed" and Loreen Young. Deloris was known as Dee, Mom, Maw Maw, Grandma and Aunt Dee. She worked for the CSX railroad for over 44 years, November 15, 1955, to January 1, 2000.

