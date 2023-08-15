DELORIS ANN ESTEP, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born May 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Barney and Ruth Lucille Queen Runyon. She was also preceded in death by her husband Haskel Howard Estep, a daughter Sandra Dawn Estep, and a son Gary Lynn Estep. She was a homemaker and a devoted Christian lady.
She is survived by her children Donna (Ricky) May, Juanita (Ronald) Ferguson, Patricia (Linville Jr.) Ferguson, Paul Estep and Virginia (Danny) Mabry; brother Barney Runyon; sisters Wanda McComas and Donna Hager; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
