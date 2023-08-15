The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Deloris Ann Estep
DELORIS ANN ESTEP, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born May 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Barney and Ruth Lucille Queen Runyon. She was also preceded in death by her husband Haskel Howard Estep, a daughter Sandra Dawn Estep, and a son Gary Lynn Estep. She was a homemaker and a devoted Christian lady.

She is survived by her children Donna (Ricky) May, Juanita (Ronald) Ferguson, Patricia (Linville Jr.) Ferguson, Paul Estep and Virginia (Danny) Mabry; brother Barney Runyon; sisters Wanda McComas and Donna Hager; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

