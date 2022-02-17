DELORIS EILEEN PERRY, 91, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at home. She was born March 6, 1930, in Cabell County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lorenza and Vella Clay Brinegar. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. Her husband, Ivan Perry, also preceded her in death along with two sons, Donald Perry, Ancil Perry; one daughter, Ivalene Perry; two grandsons, Mitchell and Christopher Perry; one son-in-law, Bill Thompson; three half-sisters; and three half-brothers. Survivors include three daughters, Vella Thompson of Lenore, W.Va., Louella (Sam) Perry of Wayne, W.Va., and Connie (Gary) Clay of Branchland, W.Va.; one son, Avra (Donna) Perry of Lavalette, W.Va.; one daughter-in-law, Sarah Perry of East Lynn; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Alberta Perry of East Lynn; and two special friends, Eldon and Ilena Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors and church brothers and sisters whom she loved. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Emual Adkins and Eddie McComas officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.

